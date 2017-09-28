VIDEO: Lionel Messi's Brilliant Reaction to Being Pushed Over Against Sporting CP

It's an unfortunate part of football in modern times, but diving and shameful pleas to referees have become a regular occurrence. These events take place on a weekly basis with debates about how they should be dealt with taken up by a large part of media coverage.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, however, isn't you average footballer and rather than complain to the referee during their clash with Sporting, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner produced something rather special when he was forced to the ground.



The Argentinian was clearly pushed to the ground unfairly by a Sporting CP player, but rather than rolling on the floor or complaining to the ref, he just continued on with the game in the most superb way possible.

With his 593rd appearance, Messi now became Barcelona's third most capped player of all time, tying him with his former captain Carles Puyol.



🔵🔴 Leo #Messi equals @Carles5puyol and is now third on the all time appearance list for Barça https://t.co/7NOcHS9ygQ pic.twitter.com/qqYRNWtUvd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 27, 2017

This is one of the few Barcelona records that the forward has yet to break, but he is starting to close in on Xavi's remarkable record of 767 appearances.

So far Messi has already hit 12 goals in eight games across all competitions, including hitting Eibar for four over the weekend. Nine of those 12 goals have come in the La Liga, and so far Messi has scored the same amount as reigning European Champions and Spanish Champions Real Madrid's entire team have managed altogether.

At this rate, Messi is on course to score 68 league goals this season, which would smash the current record of 50, set by Messi during the 2011/12 season.