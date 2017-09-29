Bournemouth vs Leicester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News & More

Bournemouth and Leicester City meet at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with both sides only having one win to their name this season.

Coincidentally, both sides have beaten Brighton at home this season. Here is everything you need to do about a big game for both sides.

Classic Encounter

In the four matches between these two sides in the Premier League, three have been drawn. The first meeting was in August 2015.





Bournemouth were fresh off their first Premier League win the week before, away at West Ham, and took the lead through Callum Wilson, who scored the Cherries' first ever home goal in the top-flight.





Leicester did equalise four minutes from time, thanks to a Jamie Vardy penalty. That goal was the first of Vardy's record-breaking streak that saw him score in 11 successive matches.

Recent Form

Bournemouth have endured a very tough start to the season. They lost their first four games, scoring only one goal. Their first league win came against Brighton, thanks to strikes from Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe, before slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Everton last weekend.





The Cherries are through to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, having knocked out Birmingham City and Brighton, with a home tie against Middlesbrough coming up at the end of October.





Leicester's sole league win also came against Brighton on the second weekend of the season. They have also had a couple of brave home defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool, losing 1-2 & 2-3 respectively.





Like Bournemouth, Leicester are in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, having knocked out Sheffield United and Liverpool.

Team News

Bournemouth are expected to be unchanged from the side that put in a good performance against Everton but couldn't quite get over the line. Tyrone Mings is still out with a back injury, while Callum Wilson, Adam Federici are also absent and Dan Gosling is a doubt.





Leicester are set to welcome Christian Fuchs back into the side after he missed the defeat to Liverpool with injury. Daniel Amartey could replace Andy King in midfield, with the Wales international struggling for form.

Prediction

A key game for both sides, with the loser most likely dropping into the relegation zone going into the latest international break.





Leicester have shown encouraging signs in defeats against some of the bigger sides but their away form was patchy last season.

Bournemouth will have targeted this game as a must-win and they might just do that.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester