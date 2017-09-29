Man City Goalkeeper Ederson Claims Language Skills Have Ensured Fine Start to Premier League Life

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has stated his fine form in goal so far this season is partly down to his efforts to learn as much English as he can, a key factor, he believes, in the strength of the Citizens' defence.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Benfica during the summer for a reported fee of £36m, and has since settled into his position between the sticks in the north west of England with ease.

The Brazil Under-23 international has not conceded a goal since his side's dramatic 2-1 win over Bournemouth late last month, a clean-sheet streak spanning over eight hours of play, and the custodian believes this is partly helped by his ability to speak both English, and also Spanish, when necessary.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“It’s all about this group of players”, Ederson told the club's official website. “Our team has been working very well, both offensively and defensively. Every player has been helping me a lot daily, which also helps me adapt and it makes me really happy.

“I hope to carry on with as many clean sheets as possible. Obviously, communication is key. In some games, I speak a little bit in Spanish with Nico, but I’ve learned a bit of English and that has helped me a lot, too.





“Playing in the Premier League has definitely met my expectations – plus a lot more. Just like I said before the season began, it’s an incredible league, the fans are extraordinary, the games are phenomenal and always keenly contested.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“It hasn’t been different, it has been amazing and extremely positive, so I am very happy! I am adapting well to the city and the club. Now I hope to achieve bigger things in the future.”

Ederson will be hoping to continue his fine vein of form when Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday evening, a clash that the Brazilian knows will be testing, but not one Pep Guardiola's side are pulling out any special measures for.

“Will we do anything different? No, I don’t think so", the 24-year-old added. "Each game has its owns difficulties, same as the one against Shakhtar. Saturday won’t be different. We know we must prepare for a big game and that’s what we are going to do.

“I am calm, but my head is now focused on our next game. It’s a very high and demanding game, so I will think only about Chelsea."