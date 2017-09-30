Arsenal vs Brighton Preview: Recent History, Key Battles, Team News & More

Arsenal host Brighton on Sunday, with both teams coming into the match having won their previous games.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last three league matches, after a difficult start to the season, and have kept a trio of clean sheets, including one away at Chelsea.

Chris Hughton's Brighton will be looking to maintain their steady start to life in the top flight, having beaten Newcastle last week.

Recent History





Brighton haven't recorded a victory over Arsenal since September 1982 and have only won twice in their fifteen meetings.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Arsenal prevailed in the two sides' last encounter, picking up a 3-2 win in the FA Cup fourth round back in 2015. Tomas Rosicky scored the pick of the bunch that day with a superb volley to thrilling encounter for the Gunners.

Key Battle





Alexandre Lacazette vs Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk

After grabbing a brace against West Brom on Monday, Lacazette will be looking to add to his four league goals this season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With the Frenchman beginning to find his feet at the Emirates, it could be a tricky afternoon for Brighton's centre-backs.

The Brighton defensive line will have to be as robust as they were against Newcastle to keep the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Lacazette at bay.

Team News





Brighton's injury crisis continues, with Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock both still struggling with injuries. To make matters worse, Hemed's last minute stamp on DeAndre Yedlin last weekend has warranted a three-match ban for the Israeli.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It is likely that Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown will step in to lead the line for the Seagulls.

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil is close to full fitness, so it is possible Wenger may play the German. However, Mohammed Elneny is likely to start in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Cech, Monreal, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Bellerin, Sanchez, Ozil, Lacazette

Predicted Brighton XI: Ryan, Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March, Gross, Brown

Prediction

With Arsenal in good form of late in the league, it is likely to be a difficult afternoon for the Seagulls.

With Lacazette and Sanchez set to lead the Gunners' front line, Brighton will have to produce a superb defensive display like they did against Newcastle last week.

Prediction: Arsenal 3- 0 Brighton