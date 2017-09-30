Soccer

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City: Kevin de Bruyne Stunner Seals Citizens' Win in Title Clash

2 hours ago

Manchester City continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 0-1 win over fellow title contenders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge thanks to a stunning strike from Kevin de Bruyne. 

Antonio Conte brought Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen into his back three alongside club captain Gary Cahill, while regular centre back Cesar Azpilicueta moved to wing back, as the home side looked to stifle the creativity that had seen City score 21 times in six league outings.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus led the line for the visitors in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero, and Fabian Delph switched to wing back as makeshift cover for Benjamin Mendy, who is a long term absentee with ACL damage.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The best chance of a relatively quiet first half came minutes before the break when Fernandinho powered a bullet header towards Chelsea's goal from a Kevin De Bruyne corner. However, Belgium number one Thibaut Courtois produced a fine save to keep the score 0-0 at half-time.


The big news of the first half however came on 35 minutes, when Chelsea star striker Alvaro Morata limped off with a suspected hamstring injury and was replaced by Willian.


Manchester City looked in a class above the home side for the majority of the encounter and the Citizens' got the lead they deserved in the 67th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne played a pass into Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the box, the Brazilian forward then flicked the ball back into the path of the Belgian playmaker, who unleashed an unstoppable effort into the back of the net.


This was the second time this week De Bruyne had scored a long range strike, following his Champions League effort against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening. 


Despite Chelsea being 1-0 down, it was the visitors who pushed hardest for the next goal of the game and the Citizens were unlucky not to double their lead when Rudiger made a superb block off the line from a Gabriel Jesus shot.

Pep Guardiola will be delighted with the dominant display his team showed against one of their title rivals, while Antonio Conte may feel he got his tactics a little wrong - particularly after Morata's injury - as his side failed to get a foothold in the game against the high pressing from City.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters