How to Watch Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV, Time

Stanley Kay
September 30, 2017

Manchester United will host Crystal Palace on Saturday in each team's last Premier League game before the international break. 

Jose Mourinho's side is looking to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table. Both teams have 16 points on the season after six matches played. Manchester United earned a 4–1 win over CSKA Moscow midweek in UEFA Champions League play. 

It's an entirely different story for Crystal Palace, which has yet to record a single point this year. Palace sits at the bottom of the Premier League table, having conceded 13 goals without scoring once so far. 

See how to watch Saturday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

