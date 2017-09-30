VIDEO: Roma Legend Totti Shows He's Still Got it With Thunderbolt Goal in Georgia Charity Match

It was an emotional day for everyone concerned with AS Roma when club legend Francesco Totti brought the curtain down on his remarkable playing career.

The former forward ended his superb professional career back in May as he move from the field into a role within the club's director set up, but that doesn't mean he'll lose any of his natural talent as long as he lives.

Take a recent charity match held in Georgia - for victims of a recent forest fire - for example, where Totti laced up for the first time since he retired to fire an unstoppable shot past the opposing team is stunning fashion:

The ex-Italy international only celebrated his 41st birthday on Wednesday, and showed he's still got it with a frighteningly good right-foot strike.

Picking the ball up in space inside the opposition's half, Totti takes one turn and touch before slamming home a piledriver of a shot into the net to huge cheers from the crowd.

Say what you will about his slightly chequered history in the game, but nobody can deny Totti's sheer ability with a football at his feet.

