Huddersfield Town Boss David Wagner Admits Spurs Were Different Class After 4-0 Thumping

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has admitted that Spurs were a level above his side, after they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by a dazzling Tottenham side in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Any hopes of frustrating their opposition were lost within nine minutes of the game, as Spurs capitalised on their high-octane start to the game as Harry Kane gave his side the lead. By 23rd minute, the visitors were already 3-0 up, as the Terriers made a series of defensive errors which were seized upon by a Mauricio Pochettino's clinical team.

Speaking in the wake of the 4-0 thrashing, via Sky Sports, Wagner conceded that Pochettino's team were far superior to his plucky side, and admitted that is team's defensive errors proved costly:

"Today was a result of our mistakes and Tottenham's quality. They are a strong side, without a doubt, and have top quality, especially in the final third.

"They deserved to win this game. Maybe the result was a little bit high if you see the effort my players gave, but we made it too easy for them to score. The first goal was an individual mistake where we could have cleared the ball.





"The second was high quality, where their passing was one touch, but even then we cleared the ball, but to an opponent who scored. The third was a throw-in, which are usually easy to defend and the fourth we conceded after a counter."

Wagner went on to emphasise the importance of the defensive errors displayed by his side, who before today had made a name for themselves for their well-organised back-line:

"It was a deserved result but the goals we gave away were too easy and we had a lack of concentration. We knew that if we wanted to get something from this game every individual had to be 100 percent in terms of concentration with no easy mistakes, but today we there were too many easy mistakes."