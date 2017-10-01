Soccer

Ousted Bayern Munich Boss Carlo Ancelotti 'Would Coach West Ham' After Being Linked With Hammers Job

an hour ago

Carlo Ancelotti has just been dismissed from Bayern Munich and is now a firm contender to replace West Ham manager Slaven Bilic at West Ham.

West Ham have started to line up potential replacements for the Croatian, according to the Daily Mail, and Ancelotti is one of them.

The Italian was recently sacked by Bayern following the 3-0 defeat to Paris-Saint-Germain in the Champions League this Wednesday, but that was just the tip of the iceberg following poor performances in the Bundesliga this season.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BAYERN

When Ancelotti was in charge of Chelsea in 2011, he made some comments about West Ham after they were relegated from the Premier League. 

When speaking to the News of the World he said: "I would coach West Ham - why not, it's a challenge to manage a team outside of the top four and even in the Championship.

"The atmosphere at West Ham is amazing and I can say the same about football in the Championship.

"I have respect for every team and the job of my colleagues. It is the same and it doesn't matter if you can manage a top team or a smaller team."

Ancelotti didn't mind who he managed, since when he was developing he worked in the lower leagues: "It's your job, and for me it's important to work. I was happy to train in the second division when I was learning.

"Money is not a motivation. The money has never been a motivation for me."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

If Ancelotti is still prepared to go to West Ham, it would certainly be a great coup for the club with the honours that the Italian has to his name, and the clubs that he has managed. 

As for West Ham supporters, if they had the choice between Bilic and Ancelotti, we know who they would choose to be in charge of their team.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters