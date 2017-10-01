Ousted Bayern Munich Boss Carlo Ancelotti 'Would Coach West Ham' After Being Linked With Hammers Job

Carlo Ancelotti has just been dismissed from Bayern Munich and is now a firm contender to replace West Ham manager Slaven Bilic at West Ham.

West Ham have started to line up potential replacements for the Croatian, according to the Daily Mail, and Ancelotti is one of them.

The Italian was recently sacked by Bayern following the 3-0 defeat to Paris-Saint-Germain in the Champions League this Wednesday, but that was just the tip of the iceberg following poor performances in the Bundesliga this season.

When Ancelotti was in charge of Chelsea in 2011, he made some comments about West Ham after they were relegated from the Premier League.

When speaking to the News of the World he said: "I would coach West Ham - why not, it's a challenge to manage a team outside of the top four and even in the Championship.

"The atmosphere at West Ham is amazing and I can say the same about football in the Championship.

"I have respect for every team and the job of my colleagues. It is the same and it doesn't matter if you can manage a top team or a smaller team."

Ancelotti didn't mind who he managed, since when he was developing he worked in the lower leagues: "It's your job, and for me it's important to work. I was happy to train in the second division when I was learning.

"Money is not a motivation. The money has never been a motivation for me."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

If Ancelotti is still prepared to go to West Ham, it would certainly be a great coup for the club with the honours that the Italian has to his name, and the clubs that he has managed.

As for West Ham supporters, if they had the choice between Bilic and Ancelotti, we know who they would choose to be in charge of their team.