Shinji Kagawa Becomes Leading All Time Japanese Goalscorer in the Bundesliga After Sublime Chip

Shinji Kagawa broke the all time record for Japanese goalscorers in the Bundesliga, eclipsing Shinji Okazaki's previous record of 37, in Dortmund's win against Augsburg on Saturday.

38 - @BVB's Shinji Kagawa has scored his 38th Bundesliga goal, surpassing S. Okazaki as the all-time top Japanese scorer in the BL. Free. pic.twitter.com/NV23ZtJ474 — OptaJiro (@OptaJiro) September 30, 2017

The Dortmund playmaker, who sandwiched his career at the german side with a difficult spell at Man United, has unsurprisingly rediscovered himself at the home of the Yellow Wall. He notched 21 goals in his first 49 appearances at Dortmund, after signing him for a mere €350,000 from Japanese minnows Cerezo Osaka, before he was sold to Manchester United in 2012.

After the stuttering spell in Manchester, Kagawa returned to Dortmund in the summer of 2014 and has subsequently netted 17 times in his 83 appearances since resigning with the club, with 2 goals and an assist already this campaign.

Holy Moly, what a goal by Shinji Kagawa lol 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/sUi1Hqb7fM — Shaz (@MysticMO11) October 1, 2017

His record breaking goal was indeed worthy of the title; a sumptuous first time curling chip which left Augsburg keeper Marwin Hitz flapping at thin air. In form like this, you can expect to see him cementing his place in history further throughout the season.