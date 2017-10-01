Soccer

Shinji Kagawa Becomes Leading All Time Japanese Goalscorer in the Bundesliga After Sublime Chip

41 minutes ago

Shinji Kagawa broke the all time record for Japanese goalscorers in the Bundesliga, eclipsing Shinji Okazaki's previous record of 37, in Dortmund's win against Augsburg on Saturday. 

The Dortmund playmaker, who sandwiched his career at the german side with a difficult spell at Man United, has unsurprisingly rediscovered himself at the home of the Yellow Wall. He notched 21 goals in his first 49 appearances at Dortmund, after signing him for a mere €350,000 from Japanese minnows Cerezo Osaka, before he was sold to Manchester United in 2012.

After the stuttering spell in Manchester, Kagawa returned to Dortmund in the summer of 2014 and has subsequently netted 17 times in his 83 appearances since resigning with the club, with 2 goals and an assist already this campaign.

His record breaking goal was indeed worthy of the title; a sumptuous first time curling chip which left Augsburg keeper Marwin Hitz flapping at thin air. In form like this, you can expect to see him cementing his place in history further throughout the season. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters