Ben Davies Reveals the Aspect of His Game That He's Always Trying to Improve On

Spurs left-back Ben Davies is having quite the season for the Londoners.

The 24-year-old has made six appearances so far, scoring twice and assisting two more as the side continue their climb up the table.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Davies, however, will be the first one to admit that there are things he needs to work on, and speaking via the Evening Standard, he pointed a few of them out.

“I don’t think a strong part of my game is running at people one v one but you’ve got to try your best every time you get in," he said.

"You’ve got to try to get past your man, or even just create half a yard to be able to put a decent ball in. Overall it’s something I’m always looking to improve.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“When you join a club like Spurs, at the time it’s all about trying to get to play in these games, like against Madrid.

“It’s just about being ready for when the chance comes.”

The Welshman was also full of praise for Harry Kane, whom he's likened to international colleague Gareth Bale. Kane scored twice against Huddersfield Town on Saturday to help Spurs to a 4-0 win, a match in which Davies got on the score-sheet as well.

“They’re totally different players - Harry’s an out-and-out goalscorer and Gaz is a bit of a winger but in terms of development it’s relatively similar,” he explained.

“Harry’s all about goals and if he keeps getting the goals like he does then people have to stand up and take notice.

"For us as a team, to have somebody like him up top - knowing that if we get a chance then nine times out of 10 it ends up in the back of net - is an amazing feeling. When you put the ball in for somebody like H up top and you can see the goals he’s getting, it makes it easy for you.”