Harry Winks Get First Senior England Call-Up Following Withdrawals of Fabian Delph & Phil Jones

Spurs midfielder Harry Winks has been called up to England's senior national side.

The player was part of the Under-21 set-up at first, but following the withdrawals of Fabian Delph and Phil Jones from Gareth Southgate's side, Winks has been asked to join up with the seniors for the first time.

BREAKING: Phil Jones withdraws from England squad for World Cup Qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania. Harry Winks called up. #SSN pic.twitter.com/wqTLKNigFT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 2, 2017

A statement from the FA reads: "Harry Winks has been called up to the England squad for the first time, while Fabian Delph and Phil Jones have returned to their clubs.





"The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was initially named in Aidy Boothroyd’s U21 squad for their games with Scotland and Andorra and joined up with them on Sunday evening before training on Monday morning.

"But the 21-year-old will now move upstairs at St. George's Park to link up with Gareth Southgate’s seniors and will be part of the squad that travels to London on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley."

Delph and Jones showed up at St. George’s Park on Sunday, but after being assessed, the players were asked to return to their respective clubs in order for treatment to be administered.

The change leaves Southgate with a squad of 25 as he prepares for matches against Slovenia and Lithuania.

Winks' Spurs teammate Dele Alli won't be eligible to play in the Slovenia clash, as he is to serve a one-match suspension, but he will be available for the following game.