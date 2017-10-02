Jamie Carragher Doesn't Mince His Words on Why Sturridge Doesn't Play: 'Klopp Doesn't Fancy Him'

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why he believes Daniel Sturridge is not the player he once was - because Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp is unable to place his trust in the England international.

Without a doubt, the 28-year-old's best spell in front of goal throughout his entire career was for the Reds, partnered alongside Luis Suarez, who has since moved onto bigger and better things.

Luis Suarez's LaLiga record for Barcelona:



100 games 🏃

87 goals ⚽️

43 assists 🅰️



Unreal return. 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/i517jPnpLO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 23, 2017

However, since the departure of the Uruguayan at the end of the 2013/14 season, in which the Birmingham-born striker netted 29 goals in all competitions, the former Manchester City youth academy graduate has struggled to hit the heights he managed during Brendan Rodgers' almost-title winning term.

Sturridge is yet to secure double figures for Liverpool in any campaign played since the exit of the now-Barcelona attacker, with the Englishman notching just one in seven first-team appearances so far this term.

4 shots

2 off target

1 on target

1 blocked



Daniel Sturridge fails to score for the first time in 5 Premier League starts at St James' Park. pic.twitter.com/If6yuCQr5X — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 1, 2017

Carragher believes that not only have injuries and lack of confidence hampered the frontman, but also Klopp's caution to play him regularly is also an extremely important factor.

"Because he doesn't play much now, whenever we talk about Sturridge we keep going back to that season when Liverpool nearly won the league - he was devastating with Luis Suarez", the 39-year-old told Sky Sports following Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon.

"I don't think that player is there now, whether that's due to injuries or not playing enough. The reason he played [against Newcastle] is because Roberto Firmino is not playing well.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“If Firmino is playing his normal level, then Sturridge doesn't play. Klopp doesn't fancy Sturridge, that's why he doesn't play."

The German manager will be hoping that his Brazilian attacker is able to find form during the upcoming national break, which will in turn force Sturridge back down the Reds pecking order - even though Gareth Southgate saw enough of the 28-year-old to select him in his England international contingent for the Three Lions' upcoming World Cup qualifiers.