Sean Dyche Doesn't Get the Respect He Deserves After Impressive Start to the Season

Sean Dyche has taken Burnley to a whole new level to which no one would've thought they would have this time last year, and he deserves a little bit more respect than he is getting.

Results so far this season have seen the Clarets jump up to sixth place. His whole tenure at Burnley has been a success.

The Clarets just bounced back up last year after an impressive Championship campaign which saw them win the title to regain their Premier League status, following relegation back down to England's second tier the season before.

Last year, the man dubbed as the 'Ginger Mourinho' managed to secure Burnley in the Premier League for another season, something they had never achieved before in their history.

This month will mark the fifth year of Dyche being in charge of Burnley and in his time he has been promoted to the top flight twice, and the other three in the Premier League. For such a small club like Burnley, that is a magnificent achievement.

Yes, last year, to some a slight worry for the club who had the second worst away record in the league with only managing to get one single away win all season, only to be in front of Hull City who went down, but for the club the main aim was to stay in the Premier League and they managed to achieve that. They stayed up due to their fine home performances which became a fortress at times, getting results against Chelsea and Liverpool.

The change of fortunes already for Dyche and his team are apparent and have resulted in results they have been getting on the pitch this year.

The seven points which they picked up away from home last season has already been surpassed this campaign with Burnley unbeaten on the road in the league picking up points against Liverpool and Tottenham, and securing a famous win to Chelsea on the opening day, and on Sunday a 1-0 win over Everton thanks to Jeff Hendrick.

Despite the results they've got, Dyche isn't be lauded around for managerial jobs of clubs that are bigger in stature and positioning in the league. Yes that's a positive for the Burnley owners, but that is rather disrespectful for the work he has done.

Look at Marco Silva, he came to Hull City in January, nearly kept the Tigers up and now he has secured the managerial job at Watford. If he is rewarded for his success, why hasn't Dyche?

Some football fans are seeing the work he is and has done for Burnley and considering the money and squad he has at his disposal, I think he is doing a fantastic job.

