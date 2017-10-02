Stuart Pearce Set to Irk Spurs Fans by Claiming Free Scoring Striker Isn't Quite World Class Yet

Sky Sports pundit and former player Stuart Pearce says Tottenham striker Harry Kane isn't a world class striker yet, according to the Daily Express.

The 24-year-old is in electrifying form, scoring 13 goals for club and country in September and his superb performances in the league as well as the Champions League have made many say Kane is now a world class striker.

Former Nottingham Forest and England defender Pearce disagrees however, stating that the England forward needs to continue his goalscoring spree over more time to truly be considered world class.

Kane's goals appear to be setting Spurs up for another title bid after they fell short over the last two seasons, with the England man fuelling those bids with two consecutive golden boots.

Pearce believes that Spurs can expect bids for the striker from their rivals should he have another goal filled season. He said: "Someone will put money down for him at some stage, there’s no doubt."

Despite his outstanding performances since his introduction to the first team three and a half years ago, the one thing Kane has failed to achieve is winning a trophy with the club, with Spurs still being without a major trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

Pearce believes Kane will be a prime target for Spurs' title rivals, adding: "It would blow Tottenham’s title challenge away big time, everything he’s got to offer Tottenham. Also as well, if he ended up going to Manchester United or Manchester City, it strengthens their hand dramatically, or Chelsea even.”

Kane has an incredible scoring record for club and country, burying 110 goals in 174 games for Spurs, and 10 in 21 for his country as he bids to help them assure qualification for next summer's World Cup over the next week.