Swansea Manager and Players Know if Results Don't Improve the Fans Could Turn on Them

Swansea manager Paul Clement has come and said he and his players expect the fans to turn on the club if the results don't improve.

This comes after Swansea fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands to West Ham who clinched the win with a last minute goal courtesy of Diafra Sakho.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Clement was asked whether the home support would encourage the team if performances and results keep on sliding down, he responded:

“It's down to us to play well. West Ham looked nervous and are suffering at home a bit like we are – it’s supposed to be easier at home but I don’t think it has for them and it hasn’t been for us.

“But if we play well then the crowd will get behind us and our fans that travelled today saw them good football from us, especially in the first half.

“If we play like that then I have no doubts that the crowd will get behind us against Huddersfield. If they don't then I'm sure they will show their displeasure.

“We took the game to West Ham and at times were a better side by a mile – but we didn’t create any chances.”

Swansea only managed one shot on target all game, having six attempts in total. Since Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson have left, their two key players, they've struggled.

Since then, they've both struggled at their new clubs with Llorente being back-up to free-scoring Harry Kane.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“That’s the difference for us at the moment and we need to add that extra, most difficult bit.

“We have good players here but we have to improve. They are making good progress but it is not as quick as we would like.

“I'm not lacking confidence in what they are capable of but they are just not playing to their potential – we have to find a way for them to play to that potential.”

Swansea face Huddersfield Town at the Liberty after the international break ends in just under two weeks time.