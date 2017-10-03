Dele Alli's 5 Year Old Premonition on Twitter About Harry Winks Is Now Proving Spot on

Tottenham's Dele Alli has taken the Premier League by storm in the last few seasons as he has impressed at almost every turn, both on and off the field. Already a social media hit ten times over, the 21-year-old has now added fortune telling to his repertoire - and he's pretty good at that too.

Many would be excused for not knowing who Harry Winks was five years ago, as the then 16-year-old was simply a youth player for Spurs, but Alli obviously saw the signs of a promising midfielder as his tweet from 2012 has resurfaced and now gone viral.

follow my boy from tottenham fc, @HarryWinks_ , england player and future baller, #dontmissout — Dele (@dele_official) August 5, 2012

The tweet from Alli read: "follow my boy from Tottenham fc, @Harry Winks, England player and future baller, #dontmissout"

Although Alli at the time would have still been at MK Dons, clearly sometimes it takes talent to know talent, as Winks was still four-years away from making his Spurs debut at the time this tweet was posted.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

However, Winks won't be complaining as the prediction has now come to fruition as the 21-year-old has received his first senior international call-up for England following the withdrawal of Fabian Delph, due to injury.

Alli's suspension for England's game on Thursday will also have opened the door for Winks, who has been a reliable option for Mauricio Pochettino off the bench in the past two seasons - making 39 appearances for Tottenham's first team since his debut in 2014.