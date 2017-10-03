Soccer

Leicester City Makes Submission to FIFA Over Adrien Silva Transfer Saga

Leicester City still haven't given up on having Adrien Silva in their squad before January.

The Portuguese midfielder joined the club from Sporting CP over the summer, but 14 seconds too late as the transfer window slammed shut before they were able to close the deadline-day deal.

Silva has been left hanging as he's unable to play for Leicester, or even train with the squad. He's also not able to play for the Primeira Liga side, who completed things on their end.

The Foxes have made a submission to FIFA to have the £22m move finalised so the player can register and suit up for Craig Shakespeare's squad, per the Leicester Mercury

The FA have also been asking that the game's governing body release the player's registration.

"The FA has requested the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) be authorised," A FIFA spokesperson said.

Silva, who spent 10 years as a Sporting player, returned to his former club on Sunday, making an emotional appearance as a guest of honour during the club's match against Porto. 

The ex-skipper was given a huge ovation and also had placards set out on the pitch in his honour.

Silva will be hoping that FIFA accept Leicester's plea, as he won't want to have to wait until the next window to begin his career at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have not gotten off to a great start in the Premier League either, and if given approval to register and field their player, it should come as a huge boost.

      Add Reporters