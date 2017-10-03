Newcastle Youngster Admits He Can't Wait to Get Back Out on Loan in January After Carlisle Sting

Newcastle's Macauley Gillesphey has admitted that he's eager to go back out on loan after being confined to the Magpies' under 23's side following on from his stint at Carlisle.

The 21-year-old spent two seasons at Carlisle, racking up 43 appearances in the League Two side's defence, and while he's happy to return to Tyneside, Gillesphey knows it won't be long until he's shipped out again in January:

"I have enjoyed being back here. Training has been good and I have been playing too," He told Chronicle Live.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"In the last couple of years I have been out on loan at Carlisle. I am happy to be back until January when I will then hopefully go out on loan again."

"I was looking to go out on loan but didn’t want to rush out and go to a club that didn’t suit the way I played. I have to be patient and not go anywhere that was available."

However, until the winter transfer window, the youngster still has a job to do with the Magpies, and seems to be relishing the opportunities he's receiving in the Checkatrade Trophy:

“I am just waiting for an opportunity.

“I have to wait to see what happens.

“There are plenty of good games to play in so I’m happy to be here.”

With the test of Port Vale ahead of Gillesphey, he points to the experience gained at Carlisle to guide him through the challenge:

“It’s a bit of a step up, especially the physical side of it, which I think I’m improving on.

“Mentally as well, and the way I deal with game afterwards, whether I’ve had a bad game or a good game, I’ve improved the way I deal with it.

“It’s slightly different. It does matter. Points do matter and people get bonuses for clean sheets and winning. It’s a bit different.”