Soccer

Petr Cech Reveals Arsenal Are Eagerly Awaiting Their Upcoming Clashes With the Manchester Clubs

30 minutes ago

Arsenal stopper Petr Cech has revealed the Gunners are eagerly awaiting their clashes with the Manchester clubs as it is an opportunity to close the gap on the league's current front runners.

Arsene Wenger's side currently reside in fifth place, six points behind City and United, after rallying back from a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in August, which Cech credits as the turning point which will hold them in good stead going into their meetings with the Manchester clubs. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With a trip to the Etihad Stadium in November and the visit of United scheduled for December, Cech is aware of the opportunity which awaits Arsenal.

"We have still to play City and United, so there will be opportunities to get closer to them," said Cech, via Sky Sports.

"But we have responded well to the disappointing defeat at Liverpool.

"Everybody has been doing their job and the positive results have given us the confidence we need.

"We are playing better as a team. We're covering our mistakes with our hard work and the cohesion and defensive attitude is there. This is the way to go forward.

With a humiliating display at Anfield now seemingly behind them, Cech has admitted to feeling a change in the reception from Arsenal's supporters following the team's resurgence back to form. 

He added: "We said after the Liverpool game that the only way to bring everybody back on board was with our attitude, work ethic and the results and performances.

"We have been doing so, especially at home, and we feel like we have won the fans back onto our side and hopefully we can keep them happy.

"Obviously every fan has the right to show if he is not happy. As players, we show the way and they support us home and away wherever we go."


