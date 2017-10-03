Surprising Statistic Shows Hard-Working Watford Starlet Is Not Just About the Goals

Watford's newest recruit Richarlison has been an instant hit at Vicarage Road since switching Brazilian outfit Fluminense for the Premier League this summer.

The 20-year-old star has scored three goals in his seven appearances for the Hornets - but his impact extends beyond putting the ball into the back of the net.





The Premier League's Stats Centre has revealed Richarlison is leading the tackles for forward players in the competition so far, as he has amassed 20 tackles in his first 570 minutes as a player in England's top division.

Very interesting (& suprising) to see Watford's Richarlison leading the tackles for forward players in the prem so far. Exciting prospect. pic.twitter.com/9r7YM2bQb7 — Joanna (@Joanna_1602) October 3, 2017

The Brazilian has currently out-tackled the likes of Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (6) and Bournemouth's Joshua King (6) who are well-known for their forward pressure - another encouraging sign of his obvious potential.

Richarlison's hard-work is clear to see as he is comfortably leading the pack, with Swansea's Jordan Aye (19) his closest rival to the crown.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

It has no doubt been a dream start to his career at Vicarage Road, with the Watford faithful likely to be buoyed by the 20-year-old's willingness to do the dirty work - not to mention his last gasp goals which have earned the Hornets four points in their last two outings against Swansea and West Brom.





Richarlison joined Watford for £11.5m during the summer transfer window and has stood up to the test as he has proved he can handle the physical demands of the Premier League.