VIDEO: Dele Alli Reveals He's 'Given Up' on FIFA After Disappointing Stats in Very Awkward Interview

This season has seen a footballer's revolt against EA Sports, with a number of high-profile stars, including Michy Batshuayi and Kyle Walker, taking against their FIFA 18 ratings.





Chelsea forward Batshuayi disagreed with every rating EA Sports had given him and vowed not to play the game, whilst Kyle Walker fumed at Man City teammates Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane having better pace than him.





However, Dele Alli's reaction to his ratings after a superb 2016/17 campaign may have topped the lot.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The former MK Dons youngster has an overall rating of 84 - a reasonable increase on his 82 winter upgrade on FIFA 17 - but the England star still isn't happy with his stats overall.

Speaking to YouTuber Spencer Owen, the Alli said: “It’s a nice upgrade but that’s because last year’s was even worse...I think it’s still not right.”

The Tottenham wonderkid was particularly unhappy with his 77 passing stats.

“I think I’m at least an 83,” he said.

Presenter Spencer Owen tries to bring some levity back to the interview and suggests a strong season could see his stats improve. But Alli looks fed up and replies curtly: “I’ve given up on it now.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Alli also voiced his frustration on YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, where he was given the chance to amend his stats.

At 21 his 84 rating isn’t too shabby, and is likely to sky rocket as his he improves for Tottenham year on year.