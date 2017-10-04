Arsenal Get Injury Boost With Mesut Ozil Back in Training Ahead of Watford Trip

Arsenal have received a major injury boost ahead of their trip to Watford after the international break.

Posting on Instagram, Mesut Ozil confirmed that he was back in training having the missed Gunners' win over Brighton on Sunday.

Ozil has become a key player for the North London club since arriving at the Emirates in 2013. He has made 166 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals, 12 of which came last season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He has been a big part of Arsenal's recent success in the FA Cup, winning the tournament three times in the last four seasons.

Arsenal enjoyed an excellent September having lost back-to-back games against Stoke and Liverpool at the end of August. The Gunners kept four clean sheets out of four in the Premier League with three home wins against Bournemouth, West Brom and the Seagulls and a 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

They also won both fixtures in the Europa League, including an eye-catching display in Belarus against BATE Borisov.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Ozil was only a sub for the West Brom game, coming on for only the final seven minutes before missing the trip to Belarus and the home win over Brighton.

The German is also not going to be involved in this week's international fixtures. Germany travel to Windsor Park to face Northern Ireland on Thursday night before meeting Azerbaijan in Kaiserslautern on Sunday.