Soccer

Arsenal Get Injury Boost With Mesut Ozil Back in Training Ahead of Watford Trip

an hour ago

Arsenal have received a major injury boost ahead of their trip to Watford after the international break. 

Posting on Instagram, Mesut Ozil confirmed that he was back in training having the missed Gunners' win over Brighton on Sunday. 

Ozil has become a key player for the North London club since arriving at the Emirates in 2013. He has made 166 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals, 12 of which came last season. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He has been a big part of Arsenal's recent success in the FA Cup, winning the tournament three times in the last four seasons. 

Arsenal enjoyed an excellent September having lost back-to-back games against Stoke and Liverpool at the end of August. The Gunners kept four clean sheets out of four in the Premier League with three home wins against Bournemouth, West Brom and the Seagulls and a 0-0 draw at Chelsea. 

They also won both fixtures in the Europa League, including an eye-catching display in Belarus against BATE Borisov. 

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Ozil was only a sub for the West Brom game, coming on for only the final seven minutes before missing the trip to Belarus and the home win over Brighton. 

The German is also not going to be involved in this week's international fixtures. Germany travel to Windsor Park to face Northern Ireland on Thursday night before meeting Azerbaijan in Kaiserslautern on Sunday. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters