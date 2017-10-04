Cesc Fabregas has finally brought to an end speculation over who threw the pizza at an increasingly red-faced Sir Alex Ferguson after a game between Arsenal and Manchester United in 2004.

In case you hadn't guessed, it was him. The Spaniard has admitted the crime, which took place in the midst of a heated post-game scrap at Old Trafford.

Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run had been brought to an end by United, and tempers flared in the tunnel in what is now known as the 'Battle of the Buffet'.

Ashley Cole wrote in his autobiography: "All eyes turned and all mouths gawped to see this pizza slip off that famous puce face and roll down his nice black suit."

Ferguson, meanwhile, said: "They say it was Cesc Fabregas who threw the pizza at me but, to this day, I have no idea who the culprit is."

"From what I understand, it was a Spanish fella with great technique," Martin Keown hinted in 2014. "Even when it came to the pizza he had great technique. He threw it like a Frisbee."

And it turns out it was the Spanish fella. Fabregas has admitted in an upcoming episode of A League of Their Own that he was responsible for bravely hurling a piece of pizza at Ferguson.

Host James Corden asked Fabregas: "Tonight, can we finally put the case of the flying pizza to bed once and for all? Were you the culprit that thew the pizza?"

"Yes," he responded, quoted by the Daily Mail. "Martin Keown is a liar because I saw him in front of me just, like, punching people so he didn't see anything.

Cesc Fabregas finally admits on @ALOTO that he DID throw a pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson. 😱 🍕 #AFC #MUFCpic.twitter.com/cljLOBsB97 — Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) October 4, 2017

"All of a sudden, I heard noises and I thought what's happening? So I go out with my slice of pizza and I saw Sol Campbell, Rio Ferdinand, Martin Keown... everyone pushing each other.

"I was like I want to get in but I don't know how to and I threw...peeew...just threw it. Once I saw it was hitting, like, who it was hitting, which I didn't mean..."

He added: "I apologise Sir Alex, really didn't mean to do that."