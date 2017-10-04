Soccer

Man City's Speedster Becomes Premier League's Fastest With Quickest Sprint Since Records Began

an hour ago

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is officially the fastest player in Premier League history.

Opta began recording sprint speeds in 2014, and no player has bettered the 35.48kph of the pacy Germany international.

Sane has excelled for Pep Guardiola's City this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in seven Premier League appearances.

And the 21-year-old set a record as his side secured an impressive 1-0 victory at champions Chelsea last weekend.

Sane has edged out Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, as the quickest player in the division so far this season.

City have another representative amongst the league's fastest in right-back Kyle Walker, signed from Tottenham for £50m in the summer.

Rank Name Club Speed (2017-18)
1. Leroy Sane Manchester City 35.48kph
2. Patrick van Aanholt Crystal Palace 35.42kph
3. Antonio Rudiger Chelsea 35.19kph
4. Kyle Walker Manchester City 35.16kph
5. Oliver Burke West Bromwich Albion 35.13kph
6. Kiko Femenia Watford 35.12kph
7. Laurent Koscielny Arsenal 35.11kph
8. Jamie Vardy Leicester City 35.09kph
9. Kurt Zouma  Stoke City 34.94kph
10. Sadio Mane Liverpool 34.84kph

Despite his form in recent weeks, Guardiola revealed prior to the Chelsea game that Sane had not done enough in pre-season to warrant a place in the team at the start of the campaign.

“He didn’t arrive good. He didn’t make a good pre-season, he was not good in those games and he didn’t deserve to play,” he said, quoted by the Independent.


“Now I have five strikers, all of them deserve to play. Gabriel is an amazing player. Bernardo Silva, Rash [Sterling], Leroy [Sané], Sergio [Aguero]. All of them are going to play, some of them are going to rest. I need them sharp.”
