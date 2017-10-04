Walk around Old Trafford and you'll come across 'Sir Matt Busby Way' and 'Sir Alex Ferguson Way,' roads named for the two greatest managers in Manchester United history, for two men that shaped the club and delivered trophy after trophy in 52 years combined in charge.

After two major trophies in his first season and yet to lay down a 'dynasty' in any of his former jobs, despite his obvious success, current boss Jose Mourinho can only hope to emulate such greatness achieved by his legendary predecessors.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

At least in terms of having a road named after him, the 54-year-old is in the same bracket after being invited to the unveiling of 'Avenida Jose Mourinho' in his hometown of Setubal this week.

Formally known as 'Rua da Saude', the road bearing Mourinho's name is located by the seafront in the coastal city in the Greater Lisbon Metropolitan Area.

Jose Mourinho has had a street named after him in his home town: https://t.co/EDqaQ34Sty



Congratulations, boss! pic.twitter.com/SVQJVDg14o — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 4, 2017

"If you ask me, if I'm grateful, excited and proud, yes of course I am. I say yes to everything," Mourinho told reporters gathered at the unveiling ceremony.

The former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea boss left Setubal as a teenager when he began his career in football, first as a player with Rio Ave in the north of the country. But he still retains a love for his hometown, where his mother still resides.

'Proud and embarrassed' Jose Mourinho has Setubal street named after him.

'This is perhaps the only honour I wouldn't trade for victories.' pic.twitter.com/MQPa2vfvBm — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) October 3, 2017

"But I still want to come to Setubal and be who I am," he said. "I come to Setubal because I love Setubal. I have my mother and I feel closer to my father. I come to Setubal because my children have never lived here and love Setubal as much or more than I do."

"Setubal remains the only city where I feel like myself, where I feel [like] Ze Mario [his Portuguese nickname], where I walk on the street and people treat me like I like to be treated."