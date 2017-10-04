Ryan Giggs Says Compatriot Gareth Bale Must 'Adapt' to Avoid More Injuries in Future

Ryan Giggs has stressed that compatriot Gareth Bale must "adapt" as he gets older and looks to avoid recurring injuries.

The Real Madrid forward picked up a calf muscle strain against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last week, and will now miss Wales' crucial World Cup qualifying games against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

And Giggs, drawing on his own experiences, has called on Bale to take more precautions to avoid knocks as he approaches his 30s.

"With the injuries he has had... this is when you need to start addressing it."



👀 Bale focus.

Column here: https://t.co/Wrp2YdQEsj pic.twitter.com/Yx9pTsAjPA — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 4, 2017

"When you get to your late 20s it hits home that you need to start making changes," Giggs wrote for Sky Sports.

"Everyone is different and I tried to cover every base with yoga, acupuncture, ice baths, but what might work for some players might not for others.

"You also have to adapt your game. You can't play in your late 20s like you did when you were 19, but that experience means your brain is quicker and you can be more economical yet more effective. I was definitely more effective in games in my late 20s even if I wasn't as quick.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"When you look at Bale and the physical specimen he is, he is always going to be putting his body under pressure, especially with the sort of challenges he comes up against from other players.





"With the injuries he has had and at the stage of his career, this is when you need to start addressing it."

Giggs has insisted that Wales are still capable of securing qualification without their talisman, although admitted that they will need to adjust.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"They can still get the results to qualify for the World Cup, but they will have to play a slightly different way as there is nobody else who can get you back to front like Bale does," he added.

"Sam Vokes can be used as a target man and there's still a lot of quality, as Joe Allen, Ben Davies and Aaron Ramsey have shown, and they'll be even more important to the team.

"Obviously, you're missing a world-class player and the team's talisman, but sometimes that can bring the lads together and it won't be the first time they've coped without him."