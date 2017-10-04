Toni Kroos Explains Why He Feels Vindicated Over 'Correct' Decision to Join Real Madrid in 2014

Toni Kroos has revealed why he considers his move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid has proved to be the "correct" one for his career.

The ex-Bayern star was sold to one of La Liga's biggest clubs in the summer of 2014 and has since gone on to become a mainstay in Los Blancos' midfield.

A trophy-laden career has also come to pass for Kroos at Santiago Bernabeu and, in quotes published by Marca, he explained that there was "no doubt" about making the switch after a supposed falling out with Die Roten's hierarchy.

He said: "My change of team was correct, in fact, from my point of view there is no doubt about it.

"Clearly, if you go abroad to a top club, it means one more step in your development. (Ex-Real boss) Carlo Ancelotti wanted me in Madrid, and had bet on me."

Kroos departed the Allianz Arena after he was alleged to have been told by Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that he wasn't considered to be a "world class" player.

The 27-year-old Germany international has opted not to go public on his full reasoning behind leaving Bavaria, but did go on to state the key difference between the two European heavyweights.

He continued: "Before leaving I was seen as a good player, perhaps as a very good player, but as one of the many players that Bayern had.



"But if you play as a Real footballer you get even more attention. Maybe that part from the fans I do not like so much."

#FCBayern's two biggest mistakes in the last 4 years:



- Sold Toni Kroos.

- Sacked Carlo Ancelotti.



Good night! pic.twitter.com/XPrcoGUaBz — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) October 2, 2017

Kroos also commented on the impact that Real manager Zinedine Zidane has had on his career since the France legend took charge in January 2016.

He added: "From the beginning, he gave me a lot of confidence, and in his two years [with Real Madrid] he's played me in almost every game, especially in the big games.

"Trust me, I will always try to give everything for the team. We have a good relationship. A friendly relationship with the coach is important for each player. "