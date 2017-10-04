Soccer

West Ham Stopper Joe Hart Outlines Determination to Recover From Recent Career Setbacks

an hour ago

Joe Hart may still be recovering from the ruthless end to his spell as Manchester City's number one, but the England goalkeeper is determined to have a good year at West Ham.

Pep Guardiola's arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016 brought with it the need for a man between the sticks capable of using his feet as effectively as his hands. That led to the ousting of Hart from a position he had occupied for many years.

Speaking to iNews, Hart reflected on his loan move to Torino and the difficult part of his career.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

"Serie A was important for me and I enjoyed every moment of that," he insisted. "I enjoy football in general and from experience I can say whatever part of the world I am in, I enjoy it."

After a disappointing Euro 2016, public scrutiny of Hart rarely let up while out on loan in Italy, but the former Shrewsbury Town man claimed he tries to focus on feedback from his manager and teammates.

“There is a lot more made of things but I have always worked on the basis of how my manager and teammates and how my fans work," he said.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Whether the scrutiny or spread of the interest has increased worldwide, I am still interested in what my manager thinks and what my team-mates think. They are the two most important things to me and that will never change.”


The goalkeeper has been boosted by the support he has received from England manager Gareth Southgate, who has publicly backed the West Ham star and kept Hart as his number one stopper.


"For him to say that was a great plus for me but, you know, I understand he was probably fed up with questions about it and maybe felt he had to be definitive with what he was doing, but I will not read too much into it or be resting or relying on that. I will keep working hard every day."


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters