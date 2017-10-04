West Ham Stopper Joe Hart Outlines Determination to Recover From Recent Career Setbacks

Joe Hart may still be recovering from the ruthless end to his spell as Manchester City's number one, but the England goalkeeper is determined to have a good year at West Ham.

Pep Guardiola's arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016 brought with it the need for a man between the sticks capable of using his feet as effectively as his hands. That led to the ousting of Hart from a position he had occupied for many years.

Speaking to iNews, Hart reflected on his loan move to Torino and the difficult part of his career.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

"Serie A was important for me and I enjoyed every moment of that," he insisted. "I enjoy football in general and from experience I can say whatever part of the world I am in, I enjoy it."

After a disappointing Euro 2016, public scrutiny of Hart rarely let up while out on loan in Italy, but the former Shrewsbury Town man claimed he tries to focus on feedback from his manager and teammates.

“There is a lot more made of things but I have always worked on the basis of how my manager and teammates and how my fans work," he said.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Whether the scrutiny or spread of the interest has increased worldwide, I am still interested in what my manager thinks and what my team-mates think. They are the two most important things to me and that will never change.”





The goalkeeper has been boosted by the support he has received from England manager Gareth Southgate, who has publicly backed the West Ham star and kept Hart as his number one stopper.





"For him to say that was a great plus for me but, you know, I understand he was probably fed up with questions about it and maybe felt he had to be definitive with what he was doing, but I will not read too much into it or be resting or relying on that. I will keep working hard every day."



