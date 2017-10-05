Barcelona Prepare to Trigger Release Clause of Valencia Starlet Ferran Torres

Amid all of the concern and confusion at Barcelona as a result of the Catalonia referendum, there is some positive news for their fans as they could be on the verge of snapping up the latest Spanish sensation - 17-year-old Ferran Torres, who plays as a forward or right winger.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Catalan club have their attentions firmly set on his signature. Torres has been nurtured in Valencia's youth academy, and their head coach Marcelino has a plan for him to make his senior debut by the end of this season.

Barça are interested in Valencia midfielder Ferran Torres (17). Barça plan to pay his 8M buyout fee which could increase to 25M [pd] — FC Barcelona Fl (@FCBarcelonaFl) October 4, 2017

Barcelona, however, have the means and certainly the €8m to meet the release clause and scupper those plans.

The attraction of Barcelona is obvious for Torres, but it is a risky career move. He would likely be slotted into the lower squads or sent straight out on loan to another club to progress, whereas the transition to the top at Valencia would be a lot smoother.

It is believed that the Nou Camp giants have already committed to paying the release clause, and are now attempting to persuade the young prodigy into taking the move via their representatives.





Of course, it remains to be seen as to what kind of impact the current referendum concerning Catalonia's relationship with Spain. Whether or not it would have any bearing on transfers is yet to be seen.



