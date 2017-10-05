Liverpool Send Scouts to Watch Young German Midfielder Who Scores 4 Goals in Impressive Showing

Liverpool sent scouts to watch young German midfielder Kai Havertz in action for Germany U19s, and they certainly had food for thought after the game.

The Bayer Leverkusen starlet plundered no less than four goals as the Anfield representatives watched on, and they will no doubt have a glowing report for compatriot Jurgen Klopp, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.





The U19s were taking on Belarus in a European Championship qualifier on Wednesday, and Havertz also notched an assist for one of his teammates.

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

Germany ran out comfortable 5-1 winners in the end, perhaps signalling a new era of footballing talent ready to come through and eventually replace the old guard.

Havertz broke onto the scene for Leverkusen last season as a 17-year-old, and set a record for being the club's youngest ever professional player.

He wasn't even used that sparingly, and went on to make 24 appearances for the club that season, including some in the Champions League.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

He, famously, was the youngster who had to miss the Bundesliga side's last 16 second leg clash with Atletico Madrid because it clashed with his exams.

He is under contract with Leverkusen until 2022, but the club will no doubt face a fight to keep him after his quick development so far.