PUMA Unveil 2 New Colour Updates for the PUMA ONE and evoPOWER Boots

Puma have unveiled two new colour updates for the ONE and evoPOWER boots.

For the Puma ONE boots, which are worn by the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Marco Reus and Sergio Aguero among others, it is a new 'triple black' look.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Puma talk of the importance of designing a boot that suits the varied skillset of modern players, who are required to have top attributes across the board.

Griezmann have his input, as did academy level players and 'football obsessed teen', with Thierry Henry also involved to ensure the boots can cater to the needs of every type of player.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Where the evoPOWER Vigor boots are concerned, the new colour is a striking yellow.

The overall design is intended to 'increase power and precision with the help of AccuFoam 3D PU dots across the upper and a one-way stretchable ADAP-LITE upper support cage that mimics the motion of barefoot kicking'.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra will be among the players to wear them.