Exploring Whether RB Leipzig Offer a Long-Term Challenge to a League Controlled by Bayern & Dortmund

In 2009, VfL Wolfsburg became the last team to win the Bundesliga title that wasn't Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund. That same year, a small club in Saxony called SSV Markranstädt underwent a transformation that was born out of a desire to challenge Germany's duopoly. In 2009, four days before Wolfsburg were crowned Bundesliga champions, RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V. was born.
The most hated team in Germany - RB Leipzig's second-placed finish in their maiden Bundesliga campaign confirmed that the young club, backed by energy drink company Red Bull, meant serious business in reaching the heights of Bayern and Dortmund.
Here, we'll look at if the 8-year-old club have all the ingredients to succeed in offering Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund a long-term title challenge in the Bundesliga.
Where Others Have Failed
The RB Effect
Investing in Youth
As a club that's primary concern isn't their finances, RB Leipzig could be forgiven for splashing the cash on a number of top European stars.
Although they haven't been reluctant to get their wallet out, Leipzig's recruitment has been very impressive. Opting to buy players that not only have the potential to become top European players, Die Roten Bullen have invested in youngsters that have a large sell-on value.
Leipzig are already set to make close to €70m in the sale of Keïta to Liverpool next summer, with the likes of Timo Werner, Dayot Upamecano and Bruma likely to follow in the Guinean's footsteps in the future.
The Man in Charge
A Serious Title Challenge?