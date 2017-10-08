David Ospina's Blunder for Colombia Makes Davinson Sanchez Go Nuts and Causes Social Media Outrage

90Min
October 08, 2017

With qualification for the 2018 World Cup in its final stages and the pressure to qualify massively increasing, David Ospina's disastrous blunder may have cost Colombia the chance to go to Russia. The Goalkeeper's mistake provoked outrage from Twitter and from one of his team mates.

Paraguay beat Colombia on Saturday night 2-1 with a last minute winner, due to Ospina flapping at a low cross causing Spurs' Davinson Sanchez to go nuts.

Having watched the keeper throw away crucial points, Sanchez was seen shouting furiously  before turning towards Ospina to direct his anger at the Arsenal man. The reaction from fans on Twitter was even more scathing.


The result means Colombia slip to fourth place in the CONMEBOL standings, the final automatic spot. Turning their final qualifier against Peru into a must-win match. 

As you can see from the table above the margins between going to Russia and staying at home are very close. Brazil have already qualified and Uruguay have practically done it but from 3rd to 7th there is just a two point difference. 

Colombia are still in the automatic qualifying position but considering two time World Cup winners Argentina are in 6th place and Paraguay who have a much easier final game than Colombia are in 7th, nothing should be taken for granted.

The final round of qualifying games will take place next week. Chile face Brazil while Paraguay take on Venezuela and Argentina go away to Ecuador, a country they have not won a qualifying match against since 2001.

