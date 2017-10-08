Former Agent Reveals the Shocking Events That Led to Claude Makelele Joining Real Madrid From Celta

October 08, 2017

Former French Super agent Marc Roger has released a biography replete with several startling details pertinent to some of yesteryear's biggest transfers, per AS.

Roger represented stars such as Thierry Henry, Laurent Blanc, Claude Makelele and Patrick Vieira back in the day, and one of his stories, if not all of them, are sure to anger a lot of people.

Makelele, who played two years at Celta Vigo before moving to Real Madrid, will certainly go down as one of the best players to ever grace the Bernabeu, despite his stay being a short one.

The Frenchman left for Chelsea after a three-year stint with Los Blancos. But the circumstances surrounding his departure were certainly less shocking.


According to Roger, Celta were forced into allowing the ex-midfielder to leave to Join Real Madrid after a fake report was made to Spanish police.

"To force Celta's hand we presented a complaint to the police stating that fans had attacked the player's car," Roger said. "But I threw the stones at his car windows, with Makelele's consent of course."

It's crazy what people will do to force through a move! Would that sort of thing happen today? It's unlikely to think Real would need to resort to such tactics given the money and lure they have. 

 

