Barcelona Reportedly Keeping Tabs on Dele Alli as Alternative to Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the progress of Dele Alli.

While Barca still have Philippe Coutinho on their radar for the immediate future, they understand how difficult a deal may be for the Liverpool star. They are therefore focusing attentions on Alli, according to Spanish media outlet Sport.

With Real Madrid also interested, Spurs are hoping to keep Alli in North London with an improved deal.

He currently earns around £50,000 a week, but reports suggest that a new deal would be around the region of £80,000 a week. That would make him Tottenham's second best paid player after Harry Kane.

Alli's career has progressed quickly. Only three years ago he was helping MK Dons to a 4-0 League Cup triumph over Manchester United and promotion to the Championship.

The 21-year-old already has 104 games under his belt for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring 35 goals and 22 caps for England, scoring two, including on his debut against France at Wembley in 2015.

As well as being a fine player, Alli has caught the eye of Barcelona because of the price that Tottenham would want for him. It has been reported that Alli is valued around £125m, which is considerably less than the £185m Liverpool wanted for Coutinho this summer.

It remains to be seen though whether a move to one of the world's biggest clubs is on the cards for the England youngster.