Ex-Striker Turned Pundit Ian Wright Calls Out Klopp for Not Strengthening Liverpool Defence

Arsenal legend and BBC pundit Ian Wright has criticised the Liverpool defence, and highlighted Ragnar Klavan as a weak link in the side.

The Estonia international joined the Reds in the summer of 2016 from FC Augsburg but, after making 20 league appearances, he has failed to impress.

Liverpool have one of the worse defensive records of the current campaign with 12 goals conceded in seven games, more then any of the teams above them. That has left them in seventh place and Wright, speaking on Radio Five Live (via the Daily Star), pinpointed Klavan as a problem.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“The defensive errors have been continuing," Wright said. "Why hasn’t he [Klopp] addressed the defensive problems? Matip is OK but Klavan I’m not sure about.”

Klopp managed to secure a fourth place finish last season in the Premier League with the Reds and, after adding to their attacking firepower, the side haven't been lacking goals but they will need to tighten at the back if they want to keep a trophy challenge alive.

Liverpool will welcome old rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Saturday, where they will be looking to close the five-point gap between them and the top of the table.



