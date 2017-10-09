Marc Overmars Set to Leave Director Role at Ajax & Return to Former Club Arsenal

Current Director of Football at Ajax Marc Overmars is reported to be leaving the club in favour of a return to Arsenal.

Overmars, who was at both Ajax and Arsenal during his playing career, will leave his position at Ajax at the end of the season, according to Italian website TuttoMercatoWeb.

The former Barcelona winger has been the director of football at Ajax since 2012, and it is speculated that he would take up a similar position at Arsenal if he does rejoin his former club.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Overmars made 100 Premier League appearances for Arsenal during his three seasons at the Gunners, scoring 25 goals. In that time he also won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

He has admitted earlier this year that there have already been links made between him and a return to North London.

In an interview in April reported by the Independent, Overmars spoke of being on a shortlist of potential names that could be recruited for a director of football-like role at Arsenal.

“I think there is a list with some names and I might be on it,” he said. “But it’s not that exciting yet.

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

“I know the club pretty well, I have always kept in touch with Arsenal. So in that respect it is not surprising, because I’ve had a few good years."

While nothing has been confirmed by either club, a former player who knows the club might be the best suited candidate for a director of football position at Arsenal, if the club wanted to create such a position.

Overmars would join fellow former Gunners Steve Bould and Jens Lehmann at Arsenal, who both hold coaching roles at the club.