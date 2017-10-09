Paris Saint-Germain Eager for World Class Keeper With David De Gea Identified as Prime Target

90Min
October 09, 2017

Despite having both Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp on their books, there are rumours emanating from the French press that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on pursuing the transfer of a world class goalkeeper.

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak is among the targets that PSG could target with the Slovenain's release clause priced at €100m.

Another target the Parisiens have identified is Manchester United's David De Gea, with the Spaniard having impressed throughout his tenure with the Red Devils.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

However, after a summer of big spending, signing the likes of Neymar and negotiating a deal for Kylian Mbappe, PSG will have to wait until next summer to attempt to recruit the Spanish shot stopper.

According to French publication, Le 10 Sport (via Sportwitness), PSG's director of football, Antero Henrique, has already made contact with De Gea's agent who has told last season's Ligue 1 runners up that a deal could be made as early as the end of the current season.

With De Gea's current contract with Manchester United expiring in 2019, should PSG table a big money offer for the 26-year-old, the Red Devils could be pressured into selling him.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Furthermore, if PSG make an offer for De Gea, it remains to be seen how Real Madrid will react after they so narrowly missed out on securing the Spaniards services in the summer transfer window of 2015.


With Los Blancos still closely monitoring De Gea's progress, should an offer be made by either party, a bidding war could be triggered for the Manchester United goalkeeper.


