Thomas Muller Takes Another Dig at Carlo Ancelotti & Raves About Jupp Heynckes

90Min
October 09, 2017

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has signalled his approval of the club's rehiring of Jupp Heynckes.

Having handed Carlo Ancelotti his marching orders last month, the Bavarians brought their Champions League winning manager back to the Allianz Arena in a bid to get things going again.

Muller is one of the players that thrived under the 72-year-old, who is now set to undergo his fourth spell in charge of the club. And the forward seemingly had a go at Ancelotti, claiming that training sessions will be enjoyable again now that Heynckes is back.

"We will have a good training again," he said to Welt after Germany's 5-1 over Azerbaijan on Sunday.

"Heynckes is the right man because he can inspire the team to have the ability to suffer more, to have more commitment and a better defensive set-up.

"Heynckes will work with interest and passion. There are several screws that need to be turned. The team have some responsibilities to carry out."

The manager, though, wasn't as harsh in his assessment. And he also revealed that he really had to think about Bayern's offer as it wasn't his plan to return to coaching.

“Things weren’t working under the previous coach, for one reason or another," he said in his first press conference after returning. 

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-HEYNCKES

"There is no questioning Carlo Ancelotti’s ability, though. He's managed in England, Spain and Italy, and he’s won league titles and Champions Leagues. He is an excellent coach.

“It wasn’t my dream to return to coaching. I like to keep myself to myself - I don’t necessarily enjoy the limelight. As Karl and Uli have said, they all felt I was the right man for the job, but I still had to think about accepting the job. I wanted to help.”

