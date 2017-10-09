VIDEO: Eden Hazard Ends the Careers of 3 Defenders With One Delicate Touch in Bosnia Clash

90Min
October 09, 2017

Chelsea star Eden Hazard produced an outrageous piece of skill whilst away on international duty, that sent three Bosnia and Herzegovina players packing in their hard-fought 4-3 victory at the Stadion Grbavica.

The 26-year-old was unable to get his name on the scoresheet on Saturday, but his unbelievable skill has shown why Blues manager Antonio Conte has been so full of praise for Hazard in recent weeks. 

"In every game he finds a way to be decisive: to score or to make an assist for a team-mate," Conte said after Hazard's Man of the Match display at the Wanda Metropolitano following Chelsea's narrow 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid.

"I love this from him, and I ask it of him because, [when it comes to] a player with his talent, it’s important to ask him to be decisive every game. If God gives you this talent, you must exploit it. My task is to try and push him to be decisive in every moment, in every game."

ELVIS BARUKCIC/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier put the visitors in front after just four minutes on Saturday, but Bosnia completed a first-half comeback after goals from Haris Medunjanin and Edin Višća put the hosts ahead at half-time.


Michy Batshuayi and Jan Vertonghen put Roberto Martinez's side back in front with 20 minutes to go and despite a late goal from FC Utrecht defender Dario Đumić for Bosnia, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco instantly replied to give the Red Devils an important victory.

