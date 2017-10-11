After a disastrous loss to Trinidad and Tobago and wins by Panama and Honduras, the United States men's national team will miss a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

For a team that should qualify easily based on talent and funding, it's an utter catastrophe. Former USMNT players took to social media to react to the shocking outcome, and they conveyed feelings ranging from shock to sadness to anger, as well as everything in between.

We must learn from this and move forward to ensure a brighter future for soccer in the US. Thanks to the fans for always believing 🇺🇸⚽️ — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) October 11, 2017

.@TaylorTwellman apoplectic on ESPN News right now. Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/yEXI1tDpTB — Phil Mackey (@PhilMackey) October 11, 2017

I've been apart of three World Cup cycles three different managers. but us not qualifying for this World Cup hurts more then me being cut — Eddie Johnson (@eddie_johnson7) October 11, 2017

I apologize on behalf of all my brothers to the American fans that make us who we are and I ask you during this difficult time to stand with — Eddie Johnson (@eddie_johnson7) October 11, 2017

Us even more. Two different managers this cycle two different styles line ups ect. Has been a very challenging a we almost did it. — Eddie Johnson (@eddie_johnson7) October 11, 2017

But as a fan now Im disappoint no one could ever question my commitment whenever I put that shirt on and to not see them next summer will be — Eddie Johnson (@eddie_johnson7) October 11, 2017

Is a tough pill to swallow. We will bounce back without doubt. But it starts with our youth. We need better coaching developing more talent. — Eddie Johnson (@eddie_johnson7) October 11, 2017

Today is the worst day in US Soccer History. — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) October 11, 2017

Remember this moment and never assume. You are not great unless you are able to be great — Tony Sanneh (@TonySanneh) October 11, 2017

So Sad! 0-1-8 and they beat the US? This hurts — Paul Caligiuri (@PaulCaligiuri20) October 11, 2017

I'm sick right now — Tony Meola (@TMeola1) October 11, 2017

So many thoughts. I see all the responses. I'll try and get to all of them tmrw(even the troller) Still devastated. As you all are I'm sure — Tony Meola (@TMeola1) October 11, 2017

USA not qualifying for the World Cup is not a just domestic embarrassment, it's a global one. By far worst night ever, for US Soccer. BY far — Heath Gregory Pearce (@heathpearce) October 11, 2017

Things went very wrong before almost every national teams "Golden Era". Bandaids will never move the needle. Time to invest appropriately — Heath Gregory Pearce (@heathpearce) October 11, 2017

There was also former manager Jurgen Klinsmann, who didn't take the opportunity to pour salt on the wound.

Just reached Jurgen Klinsmann by phone: "Yes, I watched, but I don't want to give any comments right now. It wouldn't be right." — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) October 11, 2017

For a generation of players who worked so hard to ensure that something like this would never happen, the strong emotions are understandable. These guys thought the days of the U.S. missing the World Cup were over, but Tuesday night told a different story.