Former USMNT Players React to USA Missing World Cup

Shock. Sadness. Anger. And everything in between. Ex-USMNT players weigh in on the stunning qualifying failure.

By Daniel Rapaport
October 11, 2017

After a disastrous loss to Trinidad and Tobago and wins by Panama and Honduras, the United States men's national team will miss a World Cup for the first time since 1986. 

For a team that should qualify easily based on talent and funding, it's an utter catastrophe. Former USMNT players took to social media to react to the shocking outcome, and they conveyed feelings ranging from shock to sadness to anger, as well as everything in between. 

There was also former manager Jurgen Klinsmann, who didn't take the opportunity to pour salt on the wound.

For a generation of players who worked so hard to ensure that something like this would never happen, the strong emotions are understandable. These guys thought the days of the U.S. missing the World Cup were over, but Tuesday night told a different story. 

