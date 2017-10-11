Gabriel Jesus Insists He Is 'Evolving' as a Player Since Move to Manchester City

Following his move from Brazilian side Palmeiras to Manchester City in January 2016, Gabriel Jesus has come on leaps and bounds by his own estimation.

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

After his £27m move, the 20-year-old has been demonstrating on a weekly basis that he has the capabilities to be a top striker in the English top-flight. 

In quotes published by the Daily Mirrorthe Brazilian international claims he has evolved drastically as a player since moving to the Citizens.

“I’m evolving, not only as a professional, but also in the head, in the mind,” claimed Jesus. “I’m evolving more than last year, with many experiences in the national team and in Europe - this is doing me good."

The striker demonstrated again why City fans need not worry, after the injury to Sergio Aguero, by notching a brace for the Selecao to ensure their place in next year's World Cup in Russia.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Domestically for Manchester City, he has also shown his versatility, playing in a front two alongside Aguero to devastating affect while also playing up front on his own. 

Although he has been highly impressive for club and country, the young forward has shown a maturity and awareness to not rest on his laurels, which is a testament to his character.

“I will continue doing what I have always done, whether in Manchester or in the national team," added the Manchester City striker.

“I’m very happy about what I’ve been showing everyone, but I know I have to keep working, running, showing that I should be selected.”

With four goals already in seven league appearances while also showing he means business on the international stage, the Brazilian forward could evolve further into one of the world's greatest players. 

