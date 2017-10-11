Jan Vertonghen Backs Spurs Teammate Harry Kane to Be in Two-Way Fight for Golden Boot

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has backed two of his teammates to go head to head in the race for the Golden Boot this season.

Vertonghen became Belgium's most capped player, surpassing a previous record held by Jan Ceulemans, after securing his 97th appearance in the Red Devils' 4-0 victory over Cyprus.

With attention now turning back to domestic football, the Spurs defender has backed his international teammate Romelu Lukaku to challenge Harry Kane in the race to become the top goalscorer in the Premier League this season.

"In my eyes it is difficult to split them. I think they will keep playing for the Golden Boot until the last game of the season like they did last year," the 30-year-old claimed, as quoted by Sky Sports..

"Obviously Romelu is in great form. Harry is special as well. I can't find the words to describe them enough," he added. "They're both totally different, to be honest.

"Harry has his qualities and Romelu has his and, to be fair, I would rather not play against them.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

"I've got them both in my team so that's something, but in two weeks I have to face Romelu, so I will need my fellow centre-backs."





Tottenham host Bournemouth this weekend in the Premier League, the game largely acting as preparation for their mid-week trip to the Santiago Bernabéu in the Champions League as Spurs look to cause an upset and take their European points tally to nine.