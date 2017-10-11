Man Utd Given Upper Hand Ahead of Liverpool Clash as Reds' Unlucky Charm Appointed Ref

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Manchester United could have been guaranteed three points this weekend after Martin Atkinson, a FIFA qualified referee since 2006, was named as the head official for their trip to Anfield this weekend, according to the Sun.

The 46-year-old referee has a reputation, especially in games against the Red Devils, of being a bad omen for Liverpool. 

The Bradford-born official has taken charge of three meeting between the two clubs, his most recent of which involved sending off Steven Gerrard for a stamp on Ander Hererra, the Liverpool legend entering the field of play just 38 seconds earlier.

Two goals from Juan Mata piled misery onto Liverpool, and United ran out 2-1 victors. Atkinson also took charge of the reverse fixture that season, this time the Red Devils hitting three past Brendan Rodgers' side without reply.

The ref's first game in charge of a Liverpool and Manchester United clash came back in 2007.

Despite a late Paul Scholes red card at Anfield, John O'Shea, who was a second-half substitute for Wayne Rooney, scored in the dying seconds of the game to send United home with all three points.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool have also been dealt a hefty blow in the build-up to the game, with star forward Sadio Mané out injured.


Despite only just returning from a domestic suspension, following his nasty collision with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Mané has now been ruled out for six weeks after picking up an injury whilst on international duty.

