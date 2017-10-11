New Patch Drops for FIFA 18 & Players Are Not Happy About How Difficult It's Turned

FIFA 18 has been here for a little while now. The first patch has arrived to iron out any creases, but it doesn’t seem gamers are too happy about it.

The first patch usually comes out shortly after the game to eradicate any problems that have arisen. In the most recent patch, goalkeepers have better reaction time, while outfield players have had their shot accuracy decreased. If you put these two together, it suddenly means that scoring goals has become quite difficult, much to the annoyance of gamers.

Do you guys prefer FIFA 18 pre or post patch? — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) October 9, 2017

Professional players such as Benedikt Saltzer have weighed in on the issue. He explained on a recent Facebook post: “The goalkeeper has been massively improved. Suddenly, there are significantly fewer goals from positions where you have scored a goal before.”

The frustration doesn’t only lie with professional players, it appears that many are claiming that the difficulty of the game has spiked since the introduction of the patch.

Really enjoyed FIFA 18 before the patch, every game was a high scoring thriller, now it's back to FIFA 17 grinding out 2-1 wins — Jamboo (@WHU_Jamboo) October 6, 2017

I don’t know if it’s just me, but I really feel like the FIFA 18 patch has destroyed what was enjoyable gameplay. It feels like 17 again... — J C (@docklanders) October 7, 2017

The “patch” that killed FIFA 18. pic.twitter.com/StT0iDeMrt — Chükwüdï (@Chukxoo) October 7, 2017

However, what we know about FIFA players is that they are very loyal. No matter what occurs in the game, they will continue to play and buy it.