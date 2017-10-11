Stoke Assistant Mark Bowen Admits Joe Allen Could Miss Man City Clash With Head Injury

Joe Allen has been rated as a major doubt for Stoke's Premier League clash with Manchester City due to a head injury.

The Potters assistant boss Mark Bowen informed the club's website that the midfielder may miss the bout at Ertihad stadium over the problem he suffered on international duty.

Allen was substituted from the pitch during Wales' 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Republic of Ireland on Monday after suffering suspected concussion, and Bowen admitted it would be touch and go as to whether he would play.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He said: “Joe is an early doubt, but we are still hopeful on him for the weekend although he did have to come off last night after suffering a bang to his head.

“We haven’t seen him today because he only arrived back home late last night, and we wanted to give him the next 48 hours to make sure he is ready to come in on Thursday.

“We didn’t see any real need to get him in this morning, so fingers crossed he is ok and available for the game on Saturday.

Joe Allen comes off, looking very dazed and confused. Maybe someone asked him which came first. pic.twitter.com/eqWUzQgqlR — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 9, 2017

“There is protocol to follow with injuries of this nature, which we will of course follow - the doctor will go around later today to see him, but he will come back in on Thursday and we will assess him then.”

Allen and his Welsh counterparts were left dejected after James McClean's solitary strike saw Ireland pip them to a play-off spot ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Turns out Joe Allen is softer than a typical Irish lass. Never been that dizzy coming out of an Irishman sandwich myself #WALIRL #COYBIG — Arden O'Breslin (@arden_breslin) October 9, 2017

The 27-year-old has become a firm favourite at the Bet365 stadium since his £14m switch from Liverpool in July 2016, and has played all but six minutes' worth of action in Stoke's Premier League campaign so far this season.

Since his move to Staffordshire, Allen has racked up eight goals and six assists in 47 appearances.

