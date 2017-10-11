Stoke Assistant Mark Bowen Admits Joe Allen Could Miss Man City Clash With Head Injury

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Joe Allen has been rated as a major doubt for Stoke's Premier League clash with Manchester City due to a head injury.

The Potters assistant boss Mark Bowen informed the club's website that the midfielder may miss the bout at Ertihad stadium over the problem he suffered on international duty.

Allen was substituted from the pitch during Wales' 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Republic of Ireland on Monday after suffering suspected concussion, and Bowen admitted it would be touch and go as to whether he would play.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He said: “Joe is an early doubt, but we are still hopeful on him for the weekend although he did have to come off last night after suffering a bang to his head.

“We haven’t seen him today because he only arrived back home late last night, and we wanted to give him the next 48 hours to make sure he is ready to come in on Thursday.

“We didn’t see any real need to get him in this morning, so fingers crossed he is ok and available for the game on Saturday.

“There is protocol to follow with injuries of this nature, which we will of course follow - the doctor will go around later today to see him, but he will come back in on Thursday and we will assess him then.”

Allen and his Welsh counterparts were left dejected after James McClean's solitary strike saw Ireland pip them to a play-off spot ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia.

The 27-year-old has become a firm favourite at the Bet365 stadium since his £14m switch from Liverpool in July 2016, and has played all but six minutes' worth of action in Stoke's Premier League campaign so far this season.

Since his move to Staffordshire, Allen has racked up eight goals and six assists in 47 appearances.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters