Arsenal Send Scouts to Watch Napoli Defender in International Break Ahead of Possible January Move

Arsenal could make a move for Napoli's Nikola Maksimovic in the January transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

The Gunners have been linked with a winter window swoop for the defender by Football Italia as manager Arsene Wenger looks to strengthen his options at the back.

The report goes on to claim that Arsenal sent scouts to watch Maksimovic in action during the October international break - the centre-back playing for national side Serbia - and are giving serious consideration to making an official bid for his services.

However, there are a couple of potential road blocks that may prevent the north London outfit from actively pursuing Maksimovic in January or in any capacity.

The first is down to supposed interest in the 25-year-old from sleeping Serie A giants Inter, who are also looking to bolster their defensive ranks as they look to build upon their impressive start to this term - I Azzurri currently sitting third in the fledgling table with six wins and a draw from seven games.

The other, which is much more likely to throw a spanner in the works, is that Napoli only landed Maksimovic's signature in the summer.

BREAKING: Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi out for up to six weeks with hamstring injury. #SSN pic.twitter.com/sFAKmvgFgq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 12, 2017

I Ciucciarelli only signed the ex-Torino star for £25m on 1st July, and it would be a strange move for Maurizio Sarri's team to sell up just six months after acquiring the 19-times capped international.

Maksimovic has only started two of Napoli's matches in 2017/18 - his only appearances for his new club to date - but would command a huge fee due to the length of his contract at Stadio San Paolo and Napoli's perceived reluctance to sell.

It could be in Arsenal's best interests to look elsewhere for new recruits, and this particular rumour may also just be down to a lack of senior centre-back options that Wenger can currently call upon.

Shkrodan Mustafi joined Laurent Koscielny on the treatment table earlier this week after picking up a muscle injury on international duty, leaving Per Mertesacker and Rob Holding as the only recognised centre-halves in the Gunners' first-team squad.

