Leicester Receive Timely Boost as Key Trio Are Passed Fit Ahead of West Brom Clash

Leicester City have received a huge boost as they head back into Premier League action, with their next game coming up against West Brom on Monday.

The Foxes were made to sweat over the fitness of Jamie Vardy, as well as teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Ben Chilwell. But manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that the trio will be available for the Baggies' visit.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Vardy, who missed England's World Cup qualifying matches due to a hip problem suffered in the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield, played in the two matches that followed after being administered pain-killing injections.

Despite his absence from the England squad, he is looking quite sharp in training, according to Shakespeare.

"Vardy has fully recovered from his hip problem," the gaffer said during a press conference on Thursday (via the Mail). "He had injections and was given time away. There's no ill effects."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Shakespeare also gave an updates on Ndidi's issue. The midfielder appeared to injure his hamstring whilst playing for Nigeria, but the manager confirmed that he's ready to play, as is Chilwell, who missed out on international duty with England's Under-21s having suffered a knock.

"There was a scare about Ndidi, but it was only cramp and he trained today fully, he added. "He's fine so there's no problems there."