Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Claims Fernando Torres Was 'Technically Poor' During Anfield Spell

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Liverpool legend and current Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has blasted his former Reds teammate Fernando Torres, labelling him as "technically poor".

Torres had a glistening career whilst at Anfield, notching a stupendous 65 goals in 102 appearances during his four year spell on Merseyside, before making his less than successful move to Chelsea for a then British-record of £50m.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In the lead up to this Saturday’s lunchtime clash between fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, club icons Carragher and Gary Neville were talking all things Liverpool and United, where Carragher revealed why he believed that Torres struggled to progress in his career after Liverpool.

Reported by the Daily Star, Carragher revealed to Neville: “I don’t think his head was right as soon as [Xabi] Alonso left. He was one of the best strikers in the world at that time, but technically he was quite poor.”

Meanwhile, former United right back Neville claimed that defenders had “worked him out” by the time he had made the switch to Chelsea.

Carragher went on to ask Neville whether then United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had ever attempted to sign the Spanish striker.

“He [Ferguson] was never complimentary of him [Torres], which usually means he might have tried and signed him,” Neville joked.

Liverpool take on United this Saturday looking for a turnaround in form following the international break. The Reds currently sit seventh in the table following a woeful run, with United alternatively finding themselves second, six points ahead of their north-western rivals. 

